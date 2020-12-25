 Skip to main content
Christmas Eve killings bring St. Louis homicide toll to at least 257
ST. LOUIS — Four people were fatally shot in St. Louis on Thursday, bringing the city’s homicide toll for the year within reach of an all-time record.

As of Friday, at least 257 people have been killed in St. Louis, 10 short of the record 267 set in 1993, according to police.

Because of the city’s population decline, its homicide rate is believed to now exceed 85 per 100,000 people. It was 69 per 100,000 in 1993 when the city’s population was nearly 30% larger than it is now.

Compounding the violence Thursday was the fatal double shooting of two men in University City.

Neither police department on Friday released more details of the shootings, which began shortly after midnight in St. Louis when a man was shot in the head near Mound Street and North Broadway, police said.

Officers responding to the call found the man in the 100 block of Mound Street; he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man was found shot dead about 5 a.m. Thursday in a vehicle in the Patch neighborhood near South Broadway and east Davis Street, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in the 8100 block of Broadway found the man dead at the scene.

A double shooting at 2:30 p.m. in The Ville neighborhood left two men dead in a vehicle in the 4500 block of Aldine Avenue, near Martin Luther King Drive, police said. The men had “multiple puncture wounds,” police said.

In University City, two men were shot dead about 3:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Crest Avenue, police said.

U. City police did not release more details, but asked anyone with information to call 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010. 

St. Louis Police ask anyone with information on any of the shootings to call homicide detectives directly at 314-444-5371. 

Tipsters to either police department who want to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477, and may be eligible for a reward. 

50 YEARS OF ST. LOUIS HOMICIDES

* As of Dec. 25 |** Calculated using the 2019 population estimate. The 2020 rate will continue to increase as more homicides are recorded. The 2020 census results will be released in spring 2021. Sources: St. Louis Post-Dispatch archives; St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

﻿YEAR POPULATION HOMICIDES RATE PER 100K
1970 622,236 266 42.7
1971 602,600 220 36.5
1972 579,600 205 35.4
1973 539,300 215 39.9
1974 530,800 202 38.1
1975 514,000 241 46.9
1976 505,300 224 44.3
1977 486,800 195 40.1
1978 470,900 211 44.8
1979 457,500 265 57.9
1980 450,790 225 49.9
1981 454,166 264 58.1
1982 455,362 226 49.6
1983 457,262 152 33.2
1984 442,528 128 28.9
1985 431,109 169 39.2
1986 434,298 195 44.9
1987 429,414 153 35.6
1988 425,187 140 32.9
1989 405,066 158 39.0
1990 396,685 177 44.6
1991 399,858 260 65.0
1992 402,573 231 57.4
1993 387,053 267 69.0
1994 390,437 248 63.5
1995 371,425 204 54.9
1996 374,041 166 44.4
1997 377,221 153 40.6
1998 344,153 113 32.8
1999 340,836 130 38.1
2000 348,189 123 35.3
2001 350,336 148 42.2
2002 353,004 113 32.0
2003 340,256 74 21.7
2004 335,143 114 34.0
2005 346,005 131 37.9
2006 346,879 129 37.2
2007 348,197 138 39.6
2008 356,204 167 46.9
2009 355,208 143 40.3
2010 355,151 144 40.5
2011 320,454 113 35.3
2012 318,667 113 35.5
2013 318,416 120 37.7
2014 318,574 159 49.9
2015 317,095 188 59.3
2016 314,507 188 59.8
2017 308,636 205 66.4
2018 302,838 186 61.4
2019 300,576 194 64.5
2020 unknown 257 * 85.5 **

