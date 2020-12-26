Christmas night wreck kills one in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed Friday night in a one vehicle accident at Kingshighway and Lindell in the Central West End, police said.
The vehicle overturned about 10:38 p.m., according to St. Louis police.
No other information was available.
Fatal crashes since 2002 on Missouri highways
Statistics from the Missouri Highway Patrol show traffic fatalities have declined over the years. Year-to-date figures for 2020 (*as of Dec. 15, 2020) show that fatalities are up about 10% over the same period in 2019. The numbers for 2019 have not been finalized yet because the patrol is still entering reports into its database from outside agencies.
|YEAR
|PERSONS KILLED IN CRASHES
|2002
|1,208
|2003
|1,232
|2004
|1,130
|2005
|1,257
|2006
|1,096
|2007
|992
|2008
|960
|2009
|878
|2010
|821
|2011
|786
|2012
|826
|2013
|757
|2014
|766
|2015
|869
|2016
|947
|2017
|923
|2018
|921
|2019
|880
|2020 to date*
|929