Christmas night wreck kills one in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS  — One person was killed Friday night in a one vehicle accident at Kingshighway and Lindell in the Central West End, police said.

The vehicle overturned about 10:38 p.m., according to St. Louis police.

No other information was available.

Kim Bell • 314-340-8115

@kbellpd on Twitter

kbell@post-dispatch.com

Fatal crashes since 2002 on Missouri highways

Statistics from the Missouri Highway Patrol show traffic fatalities have declined over the years. Year-to-date figures for 2020 (*as of Dec. 15, 2020) show that fatalities are up about 10% over the same period in 2019. The numbers for 2019 have not been finalized yet because the patrol is still entering reports into its database from outside agencies.

YEAR PERSONS KILLED IN CRASHES
2002 1,208
2003 1,232
2004 1,130
2005 1,257
2006 1,096
2007 992
2008 960
2009 878
2010 821
2011 786
2012 826
2013 757
2014 766
2015 869
2016 947
2017 923
2018 921
2019 880
2020 to date* 929

