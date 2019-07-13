UNIVERSITY CITY — A man died and a woman was critically injured late Friday night in a house fire in University City.
The fire started about 9:50 p.m. in a one-story brick home in the 8000 block of Appleton Drive, said University City Battalion Chief Joel Myers.
Firefighters found a woman at the foot of the front door and a man in the basement, Myers said. The woman was in cardiac arrest but registered a pulse by the time she arrived at St. Mary's Hospital.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was dead in the basement, Myers said. Firefighters believe a cigarette likely started the fire in the basement.
The fire department was not releasing the victims' identities Sunday.
Fire and smoke caused extensive damage to the home before firefighters contained the blaze after about 20 minutes, Myers said. The house had working smoke detectors, which alerted fire dispatchers to the blaze via a home alarm system.
Firefighters believe the woman is the mother of the deceased man.