Cigarette sparked house fire that killed woman and man in Jennings

JENNINGS — A cigarette started a weekend house fire that killed an 86-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, authorities said Monday.

St. Louis County police identified the dead as Annie Simms and Michael Simms. Their relationship to one another wasn't immediately clear.

The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Clifton Avenue in Jennings. Firefighters with the Riverview Fire Protection District extinguished the flames at the single-family home.

A man and woman were able to escape, but the woman broke her leg when she jumped from a second-floor window. She was taken to a hospital.

Police said the investigation determined that the fire was started by the cigarette.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit ruled the fire accidental.

