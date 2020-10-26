 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cigarette sparked house fire that killed woman and man in Jennings
0 comments

Cigarette sparked house fire that killed woman and man in Jennings

Subscribe for $1 a month

JENNINGS — A cigarette started a weekend house fire that killed an 86-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, authorities said Monday.

St. Louis County police identified the dead as Annie Simms and Michael Simms. Their relationship to one another wasn't immediately clear.

The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Clifton Avenue in Jennings. Firefighters with the Riverview Fire Protection District extinguished the flames at the single-family home.

A man and woman were able to escape, but the woman broke her leg when she jumped from a second-floor window. She was taken to a hospital.

Police said the investigation determined that the fire was started by the cigarette.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit ruled the fire accidental.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports