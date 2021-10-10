Circuit attorney declines homicide charges on two 2020 killings

ST. LOUIS — The Circuit Attorney's Office declined to file murder charges against two suspects after police applied for warrants in separate 2020 killings, police said on Sunday.

Police applied for warrants in the killings of Tobias Courtney, 24, and Crystal Strong, 61, who were killed on July 26, 2020, in front of Northway Market on West Florissant Avenue. Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner declined charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, citing self-defense issues, police said. The suspect was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, but the Post is not going to identify him because of the declined charges.