Circuit attorney declines homicide charges on two 2020 killings
Circuit attorney declines homicide charges on two 2020 killings

ST. LOUIS — The Circuit Attorney's Office declined to file murder charges against two suspects after police applied for warrants in separate 2020 killings, police said on Sunday.

Police applied for warrants in the killings of Tobias Courtney, 24, and Crystal Strong, 61, who were killed on July 26, 2020, in front of Northway Market on West Florissant Avenue. Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner declined charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, citing self-defense issues, police said. The suspect was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, but the Post is not going to identify him because of the declined charges.

Police also applied for warrants in the killing of Deshuan Jackson, 19, killed Nov. 25, 2020 in the 1400 block of North 19th Street. In addition to robbery in the first degree, police sought a robbery charge against the suspect, and two counts of armed criminal action, but the charges were declined by the Circuit Attorney's Office. Her office did not immediately provide an explanation, police said.

Allison Hawk, spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's Office, declined to comment beyond saying the cases are under investigation.

News