Circuit Attorney Gardner adds 15 more police officers to exclusion list
Missouri Governor Indicted Key Players

FILE - In this May 5, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner poses for a photo in St. Louis. Gardner made the announcement Feb. 22, 2018, that a grand jury had indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens following an investigation launched in January 2018, a day after Greitens admitted having an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser before he became governor. Greitens has blamed Gardner for a politically-motivated investigation that resulted in the grand jury indictment. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

ST.LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner on Friday released a statement about her decision to exclude an additional 15 police officers from prosecuting cases in the city. 

The list means officers cannot seek charges against people they arrest, apply for search warrants or serve as essential witnesses in criminal cases. 

When Gardner added 22 officers to the list in June 2019, it comprised about 5% of the city's total police force. The list has not been released publicly. 

“The union’s predictable over the top “sky is falling” reaction to any attempt to distinguish the vast majority of honest & hardworking officers from the few bad actors is one big reason why community relations with the people they serve are so frayed,” Gardner said in a statement.

“I am sure that the people of the City of St. Louis see the union’s rhetoric for what it is.”

Gardner, who first assumed office in 2017, created the list in 2018 and has periodically added officers since then. In 2019, the addition of officers followed a study by the Plain View Project that showed racist Facebook posts from officers in the department

 

