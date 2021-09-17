Circuit Attorney Gardner says St. Louis has no authority over her office

In addition, Gardner is also challenging a St. Louis judge's court order last year that blocked payments to five private law firms Gardner hired to represent her and her office during the perjury investigation of the man she picked to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018. After Judge Joan Moriarty's order halting payment to those firms, Gardner's office retained two other private law firms from the St. Louis area — Capes Sokol and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner — for legal matters. In total, Gardner's office has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal bills. Her office has said it is not unusual to rely on outside lawyers.