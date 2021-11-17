Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner addresses the challenges her office faces

ST. LOUIS — At a forum Wednesday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner insisted her office is transforming the criminal justice system despite criticism by some that it’s not doing nearly enough to combat violent crime in the city.
Gardner, now in her second term as the city’s top prosecutor, also outlined the need for more funding for the office’s internal investigations unit.
She spoke at Harris-Stowe State University as part of an event promoted as a community conversation on changing the criminal justice system. Gardner introduced key members of her staff, including Marvin Teer, who started last month as Gardner’s chief trial assistant. Then she fielded questions from former broadcast journalist Bonita Cornute.
Asked what people misunderstand about what she’s trying to do, Gardner drew lines between what her predecessors faced and what she faces. When she took office in 2017, St. Louis was “ground zero” for police reform efforts, she said.
“My predecessors never had to deal with the post-Mike Brown (questions about) what a prosecutor does, their prosecutorial discretion and the power of a prosecutor,” she said, referring to the 2014 death of Michael Brown, who was killed by a Ferguson police officer. His death sparked months of protests and led to policing and legal reforms.
She also noted that she is the first Black circuit attorney elected in St. Louis.
The audience often responded with applause, and had the chance to interact with Gardner after the event. Gardner did not take questions from the media, however.
Gardner won election twice promising to revolutionize prosecution in St. Louis. But she has struggled to keep staff and manage cases. In September, a Post-Dispatch story highlighted dozens of departures that left the office without key leaders and with far fewer experienced trial lawyers, leading to unprepared attorneys, dismissed cases and biting criticism from police, defense lawyers and victims.
The circuit attorney heralded the work of the office’s diversion program, led by attorney Jamie Myers, who has been in charge of the program for nearly three years. When asked what makes her proudest about the program, Myers pointed to Victor Ali, 71.
Ali is an educator with the diversion program. He spends time in St. Louis schools in an effort to keep guns and drugs out of the hands of young people.
“I was a youngster before them,” said Ali, who got out of prison after serving 30 years of a natural life sentence. “I try to teach them to be better than me, because I know what awaits them if they don’t get an education: It’s a graveyard, or a prison cell.”