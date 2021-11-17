Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner addresses the challenges her office faces

She also noted that she is the first Black circuit attorney elected in St. Louis.

The audience often responded with applause, and had the chance to interact with Gardner after the event. Gardner did not take questions from the media, however.

Gardner won election twice promising to revolutionize prosecution in St. Louis. But she has struggled to keep staff and manage cases. In September, a Post-Dispatch story highlighted dozens of departures that left the office without key leaders and with far fewer experienced trial lawyers, leading to unprepared attorneys, dismissed cases and biting criticism from police, defense lawyers and victims.

The circuit attorney heralded the work of the office’s diversion program, led by attorney Jamie Myers, who has been in charge of the program for nearly three years. When asked what makes her proudest about the program, Myers pointed to Victor Ali, 71.

Ali is an educator with the diversion program. He spends time in St. Louis schools in an effort to keep guns and drugs out of the hands of young people.

“I was a youngster before them,” said Ali, who got out of prison after serving 30 years of a natural life sentence. “I try to teach them to be better than me, because I know what awaits them if they don’t get an education: It’s a graveyard, or a prison cell.”

