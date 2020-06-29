Circuit Attorney's Office says blows thrown at protest of St. Louis statue are under investigation

ST. LOUIS — The Circuit Attorney says her office is reviewing weekend events here, when groups clashed Saturday at the base of the Apotheosis of St. Louis statue on Art Hill and armed homeowners greeted protesters as they marched through a private street Sunday.

"I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protestors were met by guns and a violent assault," Gardner said in a statement issued Monday. "We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated. My office is currently working with the public and police to investigate these events. Make no mistake: we will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, and will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable."