CLAYTON — St. Louis County prosecutors said a circumstantial case and a police violation led to a plea and 33-year prison sentence for a double homicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Tyjuan Cannon-Scarelli, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action for the 2018 killing of his father, Jerry Cannon, 40, and his father’s fiancé, Iesha Emory, 33, at a home in the 1100 block of Oran Drive, according to a news release from the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office.

The case against Cannon-Scarelli was circumstantial, prosecutors said, relying partially on home security video showing Cannon-Scarelli, Cannon and Emory walking into the home around 3:10 p.m. Nov. 25, 2018. Roughly 30 minutes later, the cameras showed Cannon-Scarelli leaving with two duffle bags and a gun. Nobody could be seen entering or leaving the home after that.

Cannon and Emory’s bodies were discovered roughly a week later, and attention from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis turned to Cannon-Scarelli, who had been visiting St. Louis County from the Chicago area, police said.

Cannon-Scarelli was interviewed by a Bellefontaine Neighbors police detective, but a judge later ruled the interview couldn’t be used in trial because the detective violated Cannon-Scarelli’s constitutional right to an attorney, according to the news release. That detective no longer works in law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Cannon-Scarelli took a deal offered by prosecutors to plead guilty to two lesser charges of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. In exchange, he would receive a 30-year prison sentence for each murder, to be served at the same time, plus an additional three-year sentence for the weapons charges.

Cannon and Emory’s family members attended the hearing on video and began yelling and cursing over each other at Cannon-Scarelli, calling the sentence a “slap on the wrist,” according to the news release.

St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement that the case — circumstantial with no confession — was “challenging” and was unlikely to result in a maximum sentence.

“I understand the pain and anger felt by the families of these victims and I mourn their loss,” he said. “This individual is being held accountable and will spend more years in prison than he has been alive today before he even becomes eligible for parole.”