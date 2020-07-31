City board OKs sculpture honoring slaves who sued for freedom in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Preservation Board this week granted approval for a sculpture outside the Civil Courts Building that will commemorate hundreds of slaves who petitioned Missouri courts for their freedom.

Board members voted 6-0 on Wednesday in favor of the Freedom Suits Memorial sculpture to pay tribute to the roughly 400 lawsuits filed by slaves and their abolitionist lawyers under the “once free always free laws.”

The 14-foot-tall bronze sculpture will go in the plaza just east of the Civil Courts Building downtown, between it and the Old Courthouse, where most of the lawsuits were tried. City officials and judges held a dedication ceremony there in August.

The sculpture design is by Preston Jackson, a retired professor at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago and a gallery owner in Peoria, Illinois. Jackson’s public works include a statue of Miles Davis in Alton as well as others honoring Black history and culture in Springfield and Decatur, Illinois.

Officials say fundraising for the sculpture project will begin soon. A date to unveil the sculpture has not been announced.