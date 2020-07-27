City board set to approve sculpture honoring slaves who sued for freedom in St. Louis

Some slaves who filed suit won their freedom, but those who didn't faced the prospect of being sold to more repressive states. Dred and Harriet Scott were among those who won, although their victory would be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1857.

The idea for erecting a sculpture came five years ago from Circuit Judge David Mason. Mason, who chairs the Freedom Suits Memorial Committee, has said Jackson's design illustrates how St. Louis "provided proof for the American ideal that even those with (the) least means can achieve justice through the courts."

A 12-member committee of lawyers, court officials, academics and artists picked Jackson's design in March. According to the Freedom Suits Memorial project page, each angle of the sculpture would offer a pictorial lesson about the lawsuits, incorporating free-standing and relief sculptures in a work recalling the dome and cupola of the Old Courthouse.

The city's Cultural Resources Office is recommending the preservation board approve installation of Jackson's sculpture, saying it "presents a dynamic visual narrative that will educate the public regarding freedom lawsuits."

The new sculpture would be just west of Richard Serra's "Twain," a sculpture installed in 1982.

The board will take up the proposal at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Fundraising for the sculpture is being handled by the nonprofit St. Louis Bar Foundation. The total would include money for maintenance, lighting, landscaping, benches and space to list the hundreds of names of slave plaintiffs and their lawyers.