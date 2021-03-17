 Skip to main content
City disputes claim that jail denied St. Louis paraplegic's access to shower
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis City Justice Center has allowed a paraplegic inmate to bathe himself over the past five months, Associate City Counselor Brent Dulle told U.S. District Judge Ronnie White on Wednesday.

"I understand that Mr. Tillman, it seems, would prefer a shower over the bath situation that he currently has," Dulle said. "But the idea that it's irreparable harm that he has to bathe instead of take a shower, I think is just an untenable argument."

Anthony Tillman

Jail booking photo of Anthony Tillman.

Tillman's lawyers on Wednesday sought a judge's emergency order that the jail accommodate Tillman's disability. Tillman sued in federal court last week alleging the downtown jail has no showers for people in wheelchairs and that he has only been provided a basin and a rag for washing. Tillman, his suit says, has a bullet lodged in his back from a 2017 shooting.

On Wednesday, Tillman's lawyer Emanuel Powell III said Tillman is entitled to access to an ADA-compliant shower and help washing himself. He said Tillman was injured when he fell in the shower last year.

Dulle said the jail's doctor concluded Tillman is capable of accessing the shower and washing himself. He said the jail is willing to help him move from his wheelchair to a shower bench or chair.

The judge took Tillman's request under advisement.

