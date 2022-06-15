City empties workhouse, keeps it open as contingency plan

ST. LOUIS — As renovations continue at the City Justice Center, the city has confirmed the Medium Security Institution, better known as the workhouse, is now empty.

The last of the inmates held at the workhouse were transferred to the downtown jail at the end of May, according to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' office.

Officials are keeping the workhouse open as a contingency plan in case there is an overflow at the jail on Tucker Boulevard, according to spokesman Nick Dunne.

There is no definitive timeline as to when the facility will be shuttered, he said.

Jones had promised to close the workhouse within her first 100 days in office. She was sworn in on April 20, 2021.

The city cleared the workhouse out in mid June last year. Less than two months later, in August, jailers moved roughly 120 detainees back to the workhouse after the jail's sixth inmate disturbance of the year.

A $20 million renovation project began following those disturbances, as officials blamed faulty cell locks that allowed those uprisings and protests in the facility.

While the issue of the faulty locks took center stage amid the detainee protests last year, the previous jail commissioner said staff had known about the faulty locks prior to the start of the pandemic.

In early May, interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom said the city had completed about $7 million worth of that work during a media tour of a newly renovated unoccupied third floor pod.

The workhouse has long attracted intense public scrutiny for the conditions in which inmates said existed. At the end of May, a federal judge granted class-action certification in a lawsuit filed against St. Louis in 2017 on behalf of some former inmates at the workhouse

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig's ruling certifies eligibility for two classes of individuals — pretrial detainees and post-conviction inmates — held at the facility between Nov. 13, 2012, and July 1, 2018. Her order also creates subclasses for detainees in the jail during those same dates when the jail exceeded 88 degrees Fahrenheit.

The city’s online inmate tracker tallied 540 detainees Wednesday at the downtown jail.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.