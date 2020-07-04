City extends order for homeless encampment under highway

ST. LOUIS — The city’s efforts to clear homeless encampments along highway overpass corridors in the city were done at the “specific request” of the Missouri Department of Transportation, according to a spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson, citing a letter sent by the agency to the city counselor.
The move to clear encampments sparked a protest outside Krewson’s home on Wednesday night. On Thursday, police posted an order under the overpass of a section of Interstate 44 near Laclede’s Landing that states people living in the encampment there must disperse by July 12, 10 days after the notice was posted.
An initial notice ordering the encampment to disperse by 9 a.m. Tuesday was canceled because of the weather, according to the mayor’s office.
In the letter to the city, Thomas Blair, MoDOT’s district engineer for St. Louis, asks city counselor Julian Bush for the city’s help in moving homeless encampments under I-44 and Highway 40 (Interstate 64) due to multiple safety concerns, including to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Concerns listed by Blair include flammable items such as tents and mattresses, pedestrians not being able to use sidewalks, and the hindrance of maintenance operations.
According to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, homeless encampments should not be cleared during the coronavirus pandemic unless housing is available, which Blair acknowledged in his letter.
“MoDOT is not able to assure that individual housing options are available; therefore, we would respectfully request the assistance of the City of St. Louis Homeless Services Division in attempting to find available individual housing options,” Blair said in the letter.
MoDOT did not respond to requests for comment about the encampments this week.
On Thursday evening, about 20 tents remained along that stretch of I-44 downtown, though the number of tents frequently fluctuates as people move to new areas daily.
The encampments
John Bonacorsi, a lawyer with ArchCity Defenders, which filed a federal lawsuit against the city for trying to clear encampments near City Hall in May, said the city could make better use of its resources.
“Instead of trying to spend money on police to move people out of the space, we wish (the city) would invest those resources connecting people with housing opportunities,” said Bonacorsi, who pointed out that homeless individuals could receive tickets, fines and end up in jail for failing to evacuate.
Tent encampments at 660 Memorial Drive, 801 North Third Street and 901 North Third also received orders to vacate over the past week.
The mayor’s spokesperson did not respond to requests about the city’s capacity for housing homeless individuals but maintained there is room for everyone willing to come to a shelter. Previously, the city moved some people from encampments to hotels, as well as a nursing facility.
According to the evacuation order posted last weekend, representatives from the city’s human services department have made an effort over the past two weeks to offer housing and health services to those at the encampments, but Bonacorsi, as well as many living at the encampments, said they’d never seen city officials.
More than $5 million was granted to the city from the federal coronavirus relief act through the Emergency Solutions Grant program to support its COVID-19 response for people experiencing homelessness. Ahead of its Tuesday deadline, the city is accepting proposals for how to distribute the money.
However, shelters don’t fix all issues, said Timothy Huffman, an associate professor at St. Louis University who sits on several committees representing the interests of homeless people. He compared shelters to having only emergency rooms and no hospitals or doctor’s offices.
He noted that many unhoused individuals experienced trauma at shelters, couldn’t enter because of background checks, or had substance issues that shelters are unwilling or unable to address.
Additionally, both advocates for the homeless and people experiencing homelessness said restrictions on residents, such as specific hours they can come and go, limit when residents can leave to look for new opportunities.
“You can’t just say, ‘Well there are 50 people in the encampment, and we have 70 shelter beds so we have enough beds,’” Huffman said. “You need to do an assessment of the people, and use that data to create appropriate shelters.”
Krewson has also faced criticism recently for reading on a now-deleted Facebook Live video the names and addresses of several protesters who want the city to defund the police. Protests marched to Krewson’s house several times over the past week, including Sunday, when the McCloskey family made international news for pointing guns at protesters, and again Thursday, when protesters banged pots and pans outside her home while demanding her resignation.
On Wednesday, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards escorted the mayor to her home, and police, including Chief John Hayden, have been stationed near her home in recent days.
