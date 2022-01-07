City of Arnold sues over Missouri's new gun law

ARNOLD — The city of Arnold this week asked a judge to overturn Missouri's controversial new gun law, saying it is vague and confusing, hampers criminal investigations and is contrary to state and federal law.

In a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Wednesday, the city says the "Second Amendment Preservation Act" contains a series of provisions that put city officials at risk, including an apparent prohibition against seizing guns during investigations.

The city also said the law hampers the "recruitment, hiring and retention of law enforcement officers who are currently or formerly employed by or affiliated with" any federal agency.

The suit seeks a judge's order that would block enforcement of some of the law's provisions.

Police and federal officials have repeatedly complained about the new law, citing examples in which it had affected investigations.

The city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County also have filed a lawsuit over the gun law.

And Democrats this week filed legislation to repeal parts of it. A Cole County judge's ruling upholding the law is being appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court.

