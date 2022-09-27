 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Ferguson settles suit with former police official for $80,000

ST. LOUIS — The city of Ferguson will pay a former assistant chief $80,000 to settle a lawsuit in which he claimed he was forced out of his position because he is white. 

Al Eickhoff sued the department in federal court last year, alleging he resigned in 2019 after repeatedly clashing with then-Chief Delrish Moss over several matters, including investigating complaints and coordinating law enforcement at protests on the anniversary of the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown. 

In August, the city and Eickhoff signed a settlement in which the city denied any liability. 

A federal judge dismissed the case at the agreement of both parties. 

Attorneys for Ferguson and Eickhoff could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

