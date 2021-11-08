City officials say homicides down over 2020 rate

ST. LOUIS — City officials said Monday that there have been 166 homicides so far in 2021, a drop of 57 from this time last year.

During the city's weekly public safety update on the Downtown neighborhood, Public Safety Director Dan Isom said the figure is down from 233 a year ago and close to where it was in 2019, when there were 169 homicides at this point.

Isom said there were nine cars broken into over the weekend, with four guns taken.

There was a shooting at 14th and Biddle streets, where two men told police they were in front of Biddle House when two dark sedans pulled up near them and started shooting at them, Isom said. Only one of the men was hit, and was listed as stable.

And a late night for a 25-year-old man at Paddy O's ended badly as two men wearing ski masks forced him to try to withdraw money from several gas station ATMs, Isom said.