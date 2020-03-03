You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City panel picks same police body camera provider as St. Louis County
0 comments

City panel picks same police body camera provider as St. Louis County

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS —  A city selection panel on Tuesday chose Decatur, Georgia-based Utility Associates to provide body cameras for city police officers.

Charlene Deeken, deputy public safety director, said the firm was picked from three finalists. She said public safety and police officials will now negotiate a proposed contract with the company to submit to the city Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

She said the cost is expected to be several million dollars over five years.

The city police union also must sign off on any deployment of the company’s BodyWorn devices.

St. Louis County has chosen the same company to outfit its police force with cameras.

0 comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports