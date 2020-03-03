City panel picks same police body camera provider as St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — A city selection panel on Tuesday chose Decatur, Georgia-based Utility Associates to provide body cameras for city police officers.

Charlene Deeken, deputy public safety director, said the firm was picked from three finalists. She said public safety and police officials will now negotiate a proposed contract with the company to submit to the city Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

She said the cost is expected to be several million dollars over five years.

The city police union also must sign off on any deployment of the company’s BodyWorn devices.

St. Louis County has chosen the same company to outfit its police force with cameras.