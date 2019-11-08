ST. LOUIS — The city has selected three areas to be the target of its effort with Cure Violence, a nonprofit group that treats violence as a public health problem.
The sites include parts of three neighborhoods: Wells-Goodfellow/Hamilton Heights, Walnut Park and Dutchtown.
Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said in a statement that the city's Health Department will be "taking the lead on this effort."
Long said the areas were selected "based on crime analysis data" from the police department. He added that Krewson is working with other officials on which agencies will carry out the Cure Violence effort.