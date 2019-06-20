CLAYTON — A coalition of civil rights groups in a letter accused St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and other officials on Thursday of keeping the public in the dark about the county’s response to the deaths of four inmates of the county jail.
Lawyers in the St. Louis County Counselor’s office have refused to release any documents to the Post-Dispatch about the county’s investigations into to the deaths, citing exemptions to the Missouri Sunshine Law that allow governments to keep confidential some records about legal issues and personnel.
Page has repeatedly talked about changes he has ordered at the troubled jail, expressed sympathy for the family of the victims, and talked about the need for improvements. But the county has yet to provide any accounting for what went wrong.
All of the cases were marked by a lack of urgency toward treating very sick patients. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell reviewed three of the deaths and said he found systemic problems in the jail, a situation he said was “troubling” and “terrible.”
In the most recent death, inmate Daniel Stout, 31, died on June 11 from peritonitis caused by an ulcer that perforated his intestine, an autopsy found. A source with knowledge of the case told the Post-Dispatch he had tried to seek medical care overnight in the jail but a nurse refused to come to his cell. He died the next morning less than an hour after being transported to a state prison about an hour away.
The county’s lawyers have also refused to let a reporter review video from Stout’s final night at the jail before his death.
“What little information has been released to the public about the circumstances of these deaths is troubling, and suggests these men were denied necessary medical care,” the letter said. The letter was addressed to Page, interim jail chief Troy Doyle, who was appointed by former county executive Steve Stenger in late April to take over the jail, and County Council member Rochelle Walton Gray, who chairs the council’s justice, health and welfare committee.
The letter was signed by officials from the MacArthur Justice Center, the American Civil Liberties Union, ArchCity Defenders, Empower Missouri, the GrassRoots Accountability Movement, Metropolitan Congregations United and the Khazaeli Wyrsch law firm.
“This letter is a call for an in-depth investigation into these deaths and the overall policies and procedures of the St. Louis County Justice Center,” the letter said. “It is a call for transparency in operations of the jail. And it is a call for accountability to ensure those responsible for the well-being of detainees at the Justice Center are complying with their constitutional obligations.”
It continued: “The County has responded largely by refusing to disclose information about these four deaths.”
It noted that Page had talked about a “comprehensive review” and “several key changes” including “new health care policies” at the jail. But the county had not yet shared any results of an investigation or further information about specific policy changes.
“As long as people are detained in the County Justice Center in the name of Missourians, we have a right to know that jail staff — including medical staff — are honoring detainees constitutional rights,” the letter said.
The letter said recent events have pointed to how “corruption and toxicity can fester in the dark.” It noted that Page had pledged to make government more transparent.
“Here is your chance,” the letter said.
