ST. LOUIS — Members of a civilian oversight board created to investigate the city’s jail say they are fed up and ready to resign if Mayor Tishaura O. Jones doesn’t step in and clear the way for them to investigate reports of mistreatment and poor conditions in the jail.

Board members say they have been denied access inside the jail, and haven’t been allowed to read detainee health reports or other materials needed to do their job.

All the while, they say they hear from recently released detainees and family members of currently incarcerated people that inmates are being pepper-sprayed excessively and unnecessarily, drugs are being smuggled into the jail, and there has been a lack of water and showers.

“I don’t want to be on this board and something happens, and we were not given the resources and the tools to circumvent it,” said member and civil rights leader the Rev. Darryl Gray during the board’s meeting last week.

When Jones signed a law last August creating the division the jail board falls under, she touted it as another act of government transparency — despite her administration being publicly criticized for its efforts to bypass Sunshine laws.

But board members say they have yet to be given materials they’re authorized to view, such as jail complaints, incident reports, records and files of completed investigations and relevant data. This has left the board unable to subpoena and interview complainants, witnesses and employees.

On one occasion, Janis Mensah, the chair of the jail board, said they were forcibly removed by one of the jail’s staff when they tried to visit the jail this month during a scheduled visit.

The Jones administration’s only response to the critique has come from Nicole Barton, whom the mayor appointed last year to lead the city’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. In a statement, Barton said all parties involved were working to “identify pathways to move forward.”

Meanwhile, during her state of the city address on Tuesday, Jones announced a new committee for people who’ve previously been incarcerated in the now-closed Medium Security Institution, the city jail infamously known as the “Workhouse.”

‘She needs to be held accountable’

As it is structured, the civilian jail board is supposed to work with the mayor, public safety director, city counselor, jail commissioner and police chief. It was designed to strengthen the integrity of and public confidence in criminal justice institutions through a board of appointed residents who help ensure operations and conditions of confinement are safe, sanitary and up to legal standards.

Since its inception, the board has also faced roadblocks about its legal status, and new legislation governing its powers has raised more questions than answers. Members voted to request that Commissioner of Corrections Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah and Jones attend their next meeting, May 15 — and they want Jones to compel her administration to work with them.

“She needs to be held accountable,” said board member Mike Milton during the meeting. He founded the nonprofit Freedom Community Center, which works with pretrial detainees, and was nominated to the board by Jones.

The board had its first meeting last fall after city leaders started forming commissions in response to community protests and inmate uprisings over alleged negligent conditions in the jail.

Once fully staffed, the board is estimated to cost about $3 million annually.