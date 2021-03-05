Clayton lawyer hints 'Qanon Shaman' may cooperate in Capitol riot investigation

Albert Watkins, the Clayton lawyer representing a high-profile member of the accused U.S. Capitol insurrectionists, hinted in a hearing Friday that his client may cooperate with federal prosecutors.

Watkins sought the hearing in an attempt to free from jail before trial Jacob A. Chansley, the horns- and fur-wearing conspiracy theory adherent prominent in many photos and videos from the Jan. 6 riot. Both in court and in court documents, Watkins has said former President Donald Trump encouraged rioters to go into the Capitol. He also said a peaceful Chansley was not in the first two waves that stormed the building, and instead was invited by police.

Chansley has pleaded not guilty to two felony and four misdemeanor charges stemming from his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Watkins also mentioned a specific section of the federal sentencing guidelines, 5K1.1, that rewards defendants who have “provided substantial assistance in the investigation or prosecution of another person who has committed an offense.” Watkins did not detail what form that cooperation might take, acknowledging twice that he was speaking during a public hearing. The lawyer suggested that any efforts would be easier if Chansley were not jailed.