Clayton lawyer ordered to jail after cursing out judge, court records say

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge ordered a Clayton lawyer to serve a week in jail Wednesday for cursing at the judge during a hearing, court records say.

Circuit Judge John Borbonus found Eugene H. Fahrenkrog Jr. in criminal contempt Thursday and issued an arrest warrant for Fahrenkrog saying that the lawyer, during a hearing, said "(expletive) you" directly to the judge.

Fahrenkrog, a lawyer for the Sumner Law Group, was not in jail Wednesday. Reached by phone at his office Wednesday, he declined comment.

He has been licensed to practice law in Missouri since 1971.

Wednesday's hearing was in a 2019 medical malpractice case filed in St. Louis County. Fahrenkrog represents the plaintiff.

It is unclear what prompted Fahrenkrog to lash out at the judge. The case's docket reveals an ongoing dispute over the production of evidence among the parties of the lawsuit and that Wednesday's hearing was an attempt to resolve those issues.

