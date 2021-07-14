 Skip to main content
Clayton lawyer ordered to jail after cursing out judge, court records say
Clayton lawyer ordered to jail after cursing out judge, court records say

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge ordered a Clayton lawyer to serve a week in jail Wednesday for cursing at the judge during a hearing, court records say.

Circuit Judge John Borbonus found Eugene H. Fahrenkrog Jr. in criminal contempt Thursday and issued an arrest warrant for Fahrenkrog saying that the lawyer, during a hearing, said "(expletive) you" directly to the judge.

Read: Eugene Fahrenkrog contempt order

Fahrenkrog, a lawyer for the Sumner Law Group, was not in jail Wednesday. Reached by phone at his office Wednesday, he declined comment.

He has been licensed to practice law in Missouri since 1971.

John N. Borbonus

Gov. Mike Parson named John N. Borbonus III as circuit judge for the 21st Circuit in St. Louis County, effective Sept. 21, 2018 . He previously was associate circuit judge. Missouri Bar Association photo

Wednesday's hearing was in a 2019 medical malpractice case filed in St. Louis County. Fahrenkrog represents the plaintiff.

It is unclear what prompted Fahrenkrog to lash out at the judge. The case's docket reveals an ongoing dispute over the production of evidence among the parties of the lawsuit and that Wednesday's hearing was an attempt to resolve those issues.

