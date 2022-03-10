Clayton man convicted of sodomizing young girls

ST. LOUIS COUNTY—A St. Louis County jury convicted a 40-year-old Clayton man of sodomizing young girls who were related to his then-wife.

Gerardo Gonzalez was found guilty on Wednesday of two counts of statutory sodomy of a child under the age of 12 and acquitted of a third sodomy charge in the same trial, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Investigators said he assaulted three young girls, all of whom were related to his then-wife, in Woodson Terrace and Overland between Dec. 20, 2003, and July 6, 2010.

He was indicted by a grand jury Sept. 30, 2020.

Those three girls, now women, testified at the trial along with Woodson Terrace and Overland detectives.

"Child victims of sex crimes frequently come forward many years later, if at all, for complex reasons that this dedicated and compassionate jury clearly understood," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

He faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison and also must register with the state of Missouri as a sex offender.

A sentencing hearing was set for April 29.