Clayton police ask for fewer 'suspicious person' calls

CLAYTON — Police Chief Mark Smith reported Tuesday to the Clayton City Council that a recent audit of "suspicious person" calls received by his department found that such calls increased from 2015 to 2018, despite crime levels going down.

“But a lot of these calls are invalid," Smith said. Just 17% of such calls last year resulted in police action.

The primary concern relates to the racial component of such calls, Smith said.

“Of suspicious person calls, 48% involved a subject described as Black, which means African Americans are substantially overrepresented in such call descriptions,” he said.

Smith said officers are aware of the problem.

One officer surveyed commented that “95% of the time, it's just a regular person walking around in the middle of the day, just trying to get some steps logged on their step counter and minding their own business,” Smith said.

He added that 35% of such calls lacked a clear claim of suspicious activity, while 40% lacked reasonably specific subject identifiers such as clothing, distinguishing features and height.