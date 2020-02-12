Clayton Police rescue, then adopt puppies

CLAYTON — The Clayton Board of Aldermen welcomed four special guests Tuesday night.

Four of five puppies rescued in December by Clayton Police officers were on hand as the city's first responders were recognized for bringing a happy ending to the case of the Shaw Park Five.

Early on Dec. 15, officers responded to an anonymous report of puppies abandoned next to a dumpster in Shaw Park. The officers scooped up the five pups and took them to the station.

Interim Police Chief Mark Smith said the puppies — likely part pit bull and part Labrador retriever — were found when the temperature was 27 degrees.

A veterinarian who checked out the puppies said they were less than two days old and still had umbilical cords attached, Smith said.

“Because the puppies required hourly feedings, our firefighters fed them while our police officers were on duty. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health authorized us to foster them instead of putting them in a shelter.”

The puppies grew and have been adopted — three by Clayton officers, one by a Ladue officer, and another by a neighbor of a Clayton officer, Smith said.