Co-founder of Chesterfield PR firm admits stealing $785k

UPDATED at 12 p.m. Wednesday with comment from defense lawyer.
CHESTERFIELD — The co-founder and former chief financial officer of a Chesterfield public relations firm pleaded guilty Wednesday to three federal wire fraud charges and admitted stealing about $785,000 from the company.
Lynese M. Cargill, 51, admitted that from about 2008 to this year she used a variety of schemes to steal from Common Ground Public Relations, according to her plea.
She wrote roughly 80 company checks to herself totaling nearly $200,000.
She used two company credit cards more than 4,000 times for personal purchases including airline tickets, hotels, vehicles, taxes, insurance, clothing, cosmetics, spas and restaurants, according to her plea. In total, she charged nearly $542,000.
She additionally used company funds to pay charges on three of her personal credit cards, totaling $38,500.
She also used $5,244 in company funds to pay premiums on two $1 million life insurance policies for herself.
Cargill concealed her crime by altering financial and accounting records, making the checks appear to be legitimate and moving funds between Common Ground bank accounts to falsely inflate the balance of the company's operating account, her plea says.
"Nobody should have to suffer this kind of betrayal," Common Ground co-founder Denise Bentele said after the hearing. Bentele said no clients or client billings were involved in Cargill's scheme.
"This has been very hurtful to the team," she said, vowing, "We will weather the storm.”
Cargill said Wednesday during the hearing that she now does public relations and handles human resources for another company.
Her lawyer, Gregory Wittner, said her behavior "snowballed" and "became unmanageable." He said she has no prior conviction and called her conduct "truly aberrant and inconsistent with the person that she is."
At her sentencing hearing in January, Cargill could face roughly three years in prison under recommended federal sentencing guidelines, which depend on a number of factors. She will also have to repay the money and forfeit assets to help do so.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.