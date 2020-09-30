Co-founder of Chesterfield PR firm admits stealing $785k

UPDATED at 12 p.m. Wednesday with comment from defense lawyer.

CHESTERFIELD — The co-founder and former chief financial officer of a Chesterfield public relations firm pleaded guilty Wednesday to three federal wire fraud charges and admitted stealing about $785,000 from the company.

Lynese M. Cargill, 51, admitted that from about 2008 to this year she used a variety of schemes to steal from Common Ground Public Relations, according to her plea.

She wrote roughly 80 company checks to herself totaling nearly $200,000.

She used two company credit cards more than 4,000 times for personal purchases including airline tickets, hotels, vehicles, taxes, insurance, clothing, cosmetics, spas and restaurants, according to her plea. In total, she charged nearly $542,000.

She additionally used company funds to pay charges on three of her personal credit cards, totaling $38,500.

She also used $5,244 in company funds to pay premiums on two $1 million life insurance policies for herself.