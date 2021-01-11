 Skip to main content
Co-founder of Chesterfield PR firm gets 21 months for stealing $785k
Co-founder of Chesterfield PR firm gets 21 months for stealing $785k

CHESTERFIELD — The co-founder and former chief financial officer of a Chesterfield public relations firm was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for stealing $785,000 from the company.

Beginning in 2008, Lynese M. Cargill, 51, took the money using four different schemes, according to her guilty plea in September.

She wrote nearly $200,000 worth of checks on the Common Ground Public Relations account to herself. She used two company credit cards more than 4,000 times for $542,000 in personal purchases including airline tickets, hotels, vehicles, taxes, insurance, clothing, cosmetics, spas and restaurants.

She also used company money to pay her personal credit card bills and for the premiums on two $1 million life insurance policies for herself.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig before Monday's sentencing hearing, Cargill said she was "ashamed and humiliated" by what she had done. She said a childhood marred by divorce, dislocation and alcoholism contributed to her criminal behavior, which she said started as a way to support her family when Common Grounds was first starting out.

Cargill has been ordered to repay the money.

