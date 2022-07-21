Codefendant in St. Louis Capt. David Dorn's death gets probation for trial testimony

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who testified this week against a man convicted of murdering St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn in 2020 cut a deal Thursday for five years of probation.

Mark Jackson, 24, the state's key witness at Stephan Cannon's murder trial this week, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of first-degree robbery and burglary in connection with looting at Lee's Jewelry & Pawn on June 2, 2020.

Chief Trial Assistant Marvin Teer, who prosecuted Cannon, dropped Jackson's charges of second-degree murder, stealing and three counts of armed criminal action in exchange for Jackson's testimony that he drove Cannon to and from the pawn shop at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive where Dorn was killed. At trial, Cannon's lawyer attacked Jackson's various stories to police about what happened and statements that he'd tell detectives anything to avoid a murder case.

City jurors on Wednesday found Cannon, 26, guilty of first-degree murder and several other charges; he'll be sentenced in September to life in prison without parole. Dorn, 77, was fatally shot when he showed up to stop looters who had descended on the business following protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Dorn had worked for city police for 38 years and retired in 2007 to become police chief in Moline Acres.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Theresa C. Burke accepted Jackson's plea agreement and gave him a suspended 15-year prison sentence that includes five years probation. If Jackson violates probation, he'll go to prison for up to 15 years.

Jackson's lawyer Terry Niehoff said his client has no previous misdemeanor or felony charges and noted Jackson's willingness to testify against Cannon at "great personal risk." He said Jackson didn't know Cannon was armed and wasn't acting with Cannon when Cannon opened fire.

"There is a code among thugs," Niehofff told the judge. "Mr. Jackson is not a thug. He came forward and he told the truth. And he's going to be out on the streets. That's the kind of citizen this city needs."

In court, Niehoff warned his client to stay away from guns while on probation. Asked after the hearing if Jackson had been offered protection while on probation, Niehoff said no, then turned to Jackson and quipped that he should leave town.