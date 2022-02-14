Collinsville first responders pull woman from vehicle submerged in freezing retention pond

COLLINSVILLE — A police officer and firefighter rescued a woman from a vehicle that had driven into a freezing retention pond here Saturday.

Rescuers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Eastport Plaza Drive where a vehicle had driven off the road and into the water.

A bystander filmed the rescue as Collinsville police Officer Dylan Madron, tethered with two dog leashes, waded into the freezing pond followed shortly after by firefighter and paramedic Jason Warner.

The two worked on opposite sides of the car to try to free the woman as the vehicle continued to fill with water, officials said. Warner eventually broke the passenger window, opened the door and pulled the woman out.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. Madron was cut by broken glass and taken to a hospital for treatment.

"With water temperatures at freezing, the time clock is sped up exponentially," Collinsville fire Chief John Bailot said. "If it was not for the quick actions of Officer Madron and Firefighter Warner, the outcome of this incident, in my mind, would have been very different."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

