Collinsville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend who taught self-defense to victims of domestic violence

Farmersville is a village of about 720 residents and is 70 miles northeast of St. Louis.

Reeves, who police said was an ex-girlfriend of Tarr, was found dead. Smith was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Illinois. The gunshot had so severely injured Smith that he was unable to call for help all the hours after the shooting, Affrunti said.

Affrunti said investigators are still trying to piece together the hours leading up to the shooting, and how Tarr entered the home.

Reeves was a business owner who ran All You Studio & Party Place in Troy. She also was a self-defense instructor and public speaker on issues about women’s safety. She also sponsored "Girls with Guns," a course for women that taught firearms safety, basic pistol fundamentals, rules of a firing range and ways to draw a weapon from a concealed carry holster.

"She was the epitome of wanting to give back, especially to empower women," Dawn Mushill told the Post-Dispatch. Mushill is executive director of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce.

Friends grew concerned when they hadn't heard from her, and they contacted police. Some of her friends knew about her concerns with Tarr.

"He was stalking her, obviously," Mushill said.