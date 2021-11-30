Collinsville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend who taught self-defense to victims of domestic violence

UPDATED at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday with additional details from state's attorney and friend of victim
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — A businesswoman who taught self-defense classes to victims of domestic violence was found dead on Thanksgiving day, after police say she was gunned down the night before by an ex-boyfriend.
Leslie J. Reeves, 45, of Troy, Illinois, was shot to death while on a date at a home in Farmersville, Illinois. The man who lived at the home, Christopher J. Smith, was also shot but survived. He was in critical condition.
The Montgomery County state's attorney said Reeves' former boyfriend, Robert J. Tarr, is now charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.
Tarr was jailed on $2 million bail and will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on the charges stemming from the double shooting. Tarr was arrested without incident at his home Friday, the same day police obtained a warrant to search Tarr's property.
Police discovered the victims about 12:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Smith's home at 104 Nobbie Street in Farmersville, although authorities believe they were actually shot the night before when they were on a date.
Police had gone to the home for a "wellness check" when Smith failed to show up to a Thanksgiving lunch and Reeves' friends were unable to reach her, said Andrew Affrunti, the Montgomery County state's attorney.
Farmersville is a village of about 720 residents and is 70 miles northeast of St. Louis.
Reeves, who police said was an ex-girlfriend of Tarr, was found dead. Smith was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Illinois. The gunshot had so severely injured Smith that he was unable to call for help all the hours after the shooting, Affrunti said.
Affrunti said investigators are still trying to piece together the hours leading up to the shooting, and how Tarr entered the home.
Reeves was a business owner who ran All You Studio & Party Place in Troy. She also was a self-defense instructor and public speaker on issues about women’s safety. She also sponsored "Girls with Guns," a course for women that taught firearms safety, basic pistol fundamentals, rules of a firing range and ways to draw a weapon from a concealed carry holster.
"She was the epitome of wanting to give back, especially to empower women," Dawn Mushill told the Post-Dispatch. Mushill is executive director of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce.
Friends grew concerned when they hadn't heard from her, and they contacted police. Some of her friends knew about her concerns with Tarr.
"He was stalking her, obviously," Mushill said.
Tarr, who works in construction, has a 1992 burglary conviction in Madison County. Affrunti said Reeves did not have a restraining order against Tarr. Court records in Madison County show that Reeves sought an order of protection in 2019 against another man accused of stalking her.
Reeves is survived by her two children, a son and a daughter; Mushill estimated the children are in the sixth and eighth grades. Relatives could not be reached and the school principal declined comment.
Parents at St. John Neumann Catholic School have started a tuition-assistance fund for her two children.
The children "were her life," according to a statement Mushill posted on the chamber's website. "She would show me funny pictures of them or tell me about some crazy stories."
Mushill said Reeves was an advocate for women who were victims of domestic violence; Reeves wanted to train women to defend themselves.
"She created and surrounded herself with a tribe -- safe places, counselors, food pantries, groups, non-profit organizations – she had them all on speed dial, to help anyone who needed assistance," Mushill wrote on the website.
"Many people were not aware of all that Leslie did, and, for a good reason," Mushill added. "Confidentiality often meant life or death for her clients. She would move her classes to different locations so that only those who were invited knew where the class was for that event."