Collinsville man arrested on suspicion of killing ex-girlfriend on Thanksgiving

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — A man from Collinsville has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a double shooting on Thanksgiving left his ex-girlfriend dead and a man critically injured.

The Montgomery County sheriff said Robert J. Tarr was jailed on $2 million bail. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Tarr was arrested at his home Friday, the same day police obtained a warrant to search Tarr's property.

Authorities allege that Tarr fatally shot Leslie J. Reeves, 45, of Troy, Illinois, and critically injured Christopher J. Smith, 48, of Farmersville, Illinois.

Reeves and Smith were shot at Smith's home at 104 Nobbie Street about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Farmersville is a village of about 720 residents and is 70 miles northeast of St. Louis.

Reeves, who police said was was an ex-girlfriend of Tarr, died at the scene. Smith was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Reeves was a business owner who ran All You Studio & Party Place in Troy, according to the Times-Tribune newspaper in Montgomery County. She also was a self-defense instructor and public speaker on women’s safety, the newspaper reported.

