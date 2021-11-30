Collinsville man charged with killing ex-girlfriend in double shooting

UPDATED at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday with additional details from state's attorney and friend of victim
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — A man from Collinsville has been charged with murder after a double shooting that left his ex-girlfriend dead and a man critically injured.
The Montgomery County sheriff said Robert J. Tarr was jailed on $2 million bail. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Tarr was arrested without incident at his home Friday, the same day police obtained a warrant to search Tarr's property.
Authorities allege that Tarr fatally shot Leslie J. Reeves, 45, of Troy, Illinois, and critically injured Christopher J. Smith, 48, of Farmersville, Illinois.
Police discovered the victims about 12:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Smith's home at 104 Nobbie Street in Farmersville, although authorities believe they were actually shot the night before when they were on a date.
Police had gone to the home for a "wellness check" when Smith failed to show up to a Thanksgiving lunch and Reeves' friends were unable to reach her, said Andrew Affrunti, the Montgomery County state's attorney.
Farmersville is a village of about 720 residents and is 70 miles northeast of St. Louis.
Reeves, who police said was was an ex-girlfriend of Tarr, was found dead. Smith was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Illinois. The gunshot had so severely injured him that he was unable to call for help all the hours after the shooting, Affrunti said.
Affrunti said investigators are still trying to piece together where Reeves and Smith had gone on their date and how Tarr entered the home.
Reeves was a business owner who ran All You Studio & Party Place in Troy. She also was a self-defense instructor and public speaker on women’s safety.
"She was the epitome of wanting to give back, especially to empower women," Dawn Mushill told the Post-Dispatch. Mushill is executive director of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce.
Friends grew concerned when they hadn't heard from her, and they contacted police. Police went to Smith's home for a "wellness check" and found the shooting scene and Reeves dead.
Some of her friends knew about her concerns with Tarr. "He was stalking her, obviously," Mushill said.
Tarr, who works in construction, has a previous conviction for trespassing from 1992 in Madison County. Affrunti said Reeves did not have a restraining order against Tarr.
Mushill said Reeves is survived by her two children, a son and a daughter; they are in the sixth and eighth grades.
The children "were her life," Mushill wrote on the chamber's website. "She would show me funny pictures of them or tell me about some crazy stories."
Parents at St. John Neumann Catholic School have started a tuition-assistance fund for her two children.
Mushill said Reeves was an advocate for women who were victims of domestic violence; Reeves wanted to train women to defend themselves.
"She created and surrounded herself with a tribe -- safe places, counselors, food pantries, groups, non-profit organizations – she had them all on speed dial, to help anyone who needed assistance," Mushill wrote on the website.
"Many people were not aware of all that Leslie did, and, for a good reason," Mushill added. "Confidentiality often meant life or death for her clients. She would move her classes to different locations so that only those who were invited knew where the class was for that event."