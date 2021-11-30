Collinsville man charged with killing ex-girlfriend in double shooting

Reeves, who police said was was an ex-girlfriend of Tarr, was found dead. Smith was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Illinois. The gunshot had so severely injured him that he was unable to call for help all the hours after the shooting, Affrunti said.

Affrunti said investigators are still trying to piece together where Reeves and Smith had gone on their date and how Tarr entered the home.

Reeves was a business owner who ran All You Studio & Party Place in Troy. She also was a self-defense instructor and public speaker on women’s safety.

"She was the epitome of wanting to give back, especially to empower women," Dawn Mushill told the Post-Dispatch. Mushill is executive director of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce.

Friends grew concerned when they hadn't heard from her, and they contacted police. Police went to Smith's home for a "wellness check" and found the shooting scene and Reeves dead.

Some of her friends knew about her concerns with Tarr. "He was stalking her, obviously," Mushill said.

Tarr, who works in construction, has a previous conviction for trespassing from 1992 in Madison County. Affrunti said Reeves did not have a restraining order against Tarr.