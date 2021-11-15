Collinsville man charged with murdering 67-year-old

COLLINSVILLE — A man from Collinsville has been charged with murder in the death of a 67-year-old woman last week, prosecutors said Monday.

Robert Brittin, 34, is now facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of an offense relating to motor vehicles. Prosecutors say he killed Robin M. Mendez on Thursday in her home in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive in Collinsville.

Police said Mendez was found dead with "evidence of trauma," but police and prosecutors have not said how she died. They did say she and Brittin knew each other. Brittin was arrested Friday and is being held in the Madison County jail in lieu of $2 million bond.

“This terrible act of violence has left the community shaken, and sadly, nothing we do now will bring Robin back or heal these wounds,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a statement announcing the charges. “But thanks to great police work, we can and will fight for justice on behalf of Robin and her family.”

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.