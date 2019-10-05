MADISON COUNTY • A Collinsville man was found guilty by a Madison Count jury Friday after police connected him to a gas station shooting using a cell phone, debit card, backpack and bicycle he left at the scene.
Patrick Wilson, 27, was convicted of attempted first degree murder and armed robbery stemming from an August 15, 2017 shooting at the Exxon Mobile gas station at 810 South Morrison Avenue in Collinsville.
Wilson robbed the store of all the money he could carry, and left a man in the station, Charles Atkins, shot in the lower abdomen, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's office.
During trial, the jury was shown surveillance cameras of the robber which included clothing matching clothes worn by Wilson in pictures on social media, according to prosecutors.
Jurors reached their guilty verdict after two hours of deliberation. Wilson will be sentenced at a later date, prosecutors said.