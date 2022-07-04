Collinsville man drowns in Meramec River

ST. LOUIS — A man died Monday after jumping from a rockface into the Meramec River east of Sullivan.
Uriel P. Ramirez, 25, of Collinsville, was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. at Meramec State Park, downstream from a boat ramp there, according to a preliminary report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Patrol officials said Ramirez jumped in around 4 p.m. and didn’t resurface in time. Nor were bystanders able to rescue him.
Sullivan Fire Dept. Capt. Damon Sumpter, who helped in the recovery, said by telephone that Ramirez jumped from a rockface that was about 10-feet high and accessible by trail from a popular campground.
“He just couldn’t swim very well,” Sumpter said. “That’s just an assumption on my part.”
Sumpter said there was a group of people where Ramirez jumped in.
“They said he surfaced a couple times, and then they didn’t see him again,” Sumpter said.
People are also reading…
He said Ramirez was recovered about 40 to 50 feet off the bank, in water that was five and a half feet deep.