Collinsville man drowns in Meramec River

ST. LOUIS — A man died Monday after jumping from a rockface into the Meramec River east of Sullivan.

Uriel P. Ramirez, 25, of Collinsville, was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. at Meramec State Park, downstream from a boat ramp there, according to a preliminary report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Patrol officials said Ramirez jumped in around 4 p.m. and didn’t resurface in time. Nor were bystanders able to rescue him.

Sullivan Fire Dept. Capt. Damon Sumpter, who helped in the recovery, said by telephone that Ramirez jumped from a rockface that was about 10-feet high and accessible by trail from a popular campground.

“He just couldn’t swim very well,” Sumpter said. “That’s just an assumption on my part.”

Sumpter said there was a group of people where Ramirez jumped in.

“They said he surfaced a couple times, and then they didn’t see him again,” Sumpter said.

He said Ramirez was recovered about 40 to 50 feet off the bank, in water that was five and a half feet deep.

