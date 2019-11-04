ST. LOUIS • A Collinsville man, dressed in a Halloween costume and coming from a party with friends, has died after being shot outside a nightclub west of downtown early Friday.
Mark Schlemmer, 38, was in a vehicle when he was shot about 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of North 15th Street, police said. Police announced on Sunday that Schlemmer had died.
Schlemmer was in a car when someone opened fire, police said. He was shot across the street from Europe, a nightclub at 710 North 15th Street, said St. Louis Police Officer Michelle Woodling. Customers were leaving the club when the shooting occurred, Woodling said.
Police have made no arrests in the case nor released details about what led up to the shooting or given a description of the killer. A source said a car pulled up next to the car Schlemmer was riding in. Investigators believe Schlemmer's friend, who was driving the car, was the intended target; police are investigating the possibility that the shooting had some connection to a woman in the back seat.
On Halloween, Schlemmer dressed up like a burglar, said Mary Jacquelyn Cabreros, who was Schlemmer's girlfriend. Schlemmer bought Cabreros a cop costume, but she didn't go to the party with him. Schlemmer went with other friends to a party at City Museum, then later he went into Europe, the nightclub, she said.
He documented his evening on Snapchat. "Looked like he was having a really good time," said Laura Jarvis, who is Schlemmer's ex-wife and the mother to his two teenage daughters. Jarvis said she asked others who were at Europe if they witnessed any fight or confrontation in the club, and no one saw anything like that. Jarvis said Schlemmer's friend who was driving him home "sat down with the girls and me and said he was the intended target."
After the gunman fired the fatal shot, he apparently rapidly backed down 15th Street and hit at least two parked cars on 15th at the intersection of Washington Avenue. The gunman then ran off, leaving the wrecked car on the scene.
Schlemmer is survived by two teenage daughters. A GoFundMe has been set up to support his family. The fund had raised more than $17,000 by Monday morning. Organizers say Schlemmer's oldest daughter, 18, is now left with the "responsibility of dealing with more than she should ever have to at such a young age." As his next of kin, she had to sign for the organ donation and make other decisions. Her younger sister is 15 years old.
Schlemmer was an organ donor. His family and a few friends gathered at the hospital on Saturday to honor Schlemmer as the medical personnel wheeled him on a stretcher to an ambulance before his organs were harvested, Jarvis said.
Jarvis said, "His daughters were his pride and joy." He coached his oldest daughter in soccer, and his younger daughter was his "mini me." "She looks just like him, she acts just like him, they have the same mannerisms and attitude," Jarvis said. In addition, Schlemmer was "full of life (and) loved to travel," Jarvis said.
Schlemmer was a painter who owned his own company, Schlemmer Painting, based in Collinsville. Jim Ford of O'Fallon, Illinois, a longtime friend, said Schlemmer "always had a smile on his face. He was one of those people that, no matter what, he would call randomly to check in on me."
"Everybody loved Mark," said Ford, who organized the fundraiser. "I don't believe he had an enemy in the world."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis Police Department's homicide division at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.