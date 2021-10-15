Collinsville man found guilty in deadly home invasion

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County jury on Friday found a man guilty of shooting and killing someone during a home invasion, prosecutors said.

Police were called Nov. 19 to an apartment in the 100 block of Crandall Street in Collinsville where they found Darian A. Woods, 23, dead of a gunshot wound and another person who had been robbed at gunpoint.

Prosecutors later charged 26-year-old George Lacey, of Collinsville, with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In a statement, Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine called the trial and prosecution of Lacey an example of "justice moving swiftly."

"Our prayers remain with the family of the victim," he said, noting Woods' family was present in the courtroom throughout the trial. "(We pray) they can hopefully obtain some closure from his murder conviction."

Lacey is facing 20-60 years in prison for the murder conviction and between three and 14 years for being in possession of a gun. A sentencing hearing date has not been set.