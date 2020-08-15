Collinsville man gets 45 years for killing his neighbor

EDWARDSVILLE — A Metro East man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday for the 2018 murder of his neighbor.

Robert Beckham, 59, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty in December to one count of first-degree murder in the death of Daniel Lee, 40.

Collinsville police received a call June 15, 2018, from Lee's father saying his son had been shot in the head. When officers arrived, Lee's father told police Beckham had walked out of his home, approached his son's pickup and fired one shot into the truck.

Beckham then fled the scene before crashing his van into a guardrail.

After Beckham was taken into custody, he was recorded on a phone call saying, "There are no words to describe what I did ... You knew I had a bad temper ... I snapped. "

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons called the incident "a totally senseless and preventable murder and loss of an innocent life — all because the defendant lost his temper."

Lee's father spoke at Friday's sentencing hearing, where he addressed Beckham: "I will never understand how someone can have so much hate in their heart. Bob, you're a monster. I started to say an animal, but animals care more than you ever could."

Beckham's 45-year sentence was the maximum punishment under his plea agreement.