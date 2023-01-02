 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Collinsville man killed in fatal shooting New Year's Day

MADISON COUNTY — A Collinsville man was killed in a fatal shooting New Year's Day, police said Monday. 

The shooting victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago, 18, of Collinsville. 

Madison County Sheriff's deputies responding to a shooting call about 2:10 p.m. Sunday found Santiago shot in a car in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue, investigators said. The shooting scene is in unincorporated Madison County. 

Santiago was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, a regional task force, is investigating Santiago's killing.   

Detectives asks anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 618-296-5544.

The Major Case Squad did not immediately release more details.

