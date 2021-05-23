 Skip to main content
Collinsville man killed in motorcycle crash
TROY, ILL. — A 38-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Formosa Road Sunday, according to the Madison County coroner's office.

Scott N. Ponder, of Collinsville, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Formosa Road when he lost control. A passerby reported the crash after 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the coroner. 

Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene.

