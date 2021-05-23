Collinsville man killed in motorcycle crash

TROY, ILL. — A 38-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Formosa Road Sunday, according to the Madison County coroner's office.
Scott N. Ponder, of Collinsville, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Formosa Road when he lost control. A passerby reported the crash after 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the coroner.
Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.