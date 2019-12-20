Collinsville man pleads guilty in killing of neighbor last year

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County State's Attorney's office is seeking the maximum sentence for a Collinsville man who pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder.

Robert Beckman, 58, admitted he shot his neighbor, Daniel Lee, 40, in the head with a Browning 12 gauge shotgun on June 15, 2018. Beckman told police he had a temper and was "pissed," a news release from prosecutors said.

If the judge agrees with the prosecutor's recommendation, Beckman will serve a maximum of 45 years in prison. The minimum sentence is 20 years.

On June 15, 2018, police pulled up to a Collinsville home on the 600 block of Illinois Avenue and found Lee lying in the street next to his vehicle. Lee later died at a hospital.

Beckman fled after shooting Lee, but was caught after crashing his vehicle on Interstate 255.