Collinsville police investigate shooting at Hampton Inn
The Major Case Squad and Collinsville police on Monday were investigating a shooting at the Hampton Inn.

Police were called to the hotel at 7 Commerce Drive about midnight Sunday. The male shooting victim was found in the lobby of the hotel, apparently shot under his arm, but officials have not said if the victim survived.

Police released no additional details of the crime on Monday. Collinsville Police Chief Steve Evans could not be reached for comment.

