COLLINSVILLE — Police who arrived to a shooting earlier this month were told by both a Collinsville man and his fiancee that the man's gunshot wound to the chest was an accidental, self-inflicted wound.
But police said Friday that the story was a fiction, concocted to protect the man's fiancee, Ciara L. Moss. They said Moss actually tried to murder him during a domestic dispute.
The shooting happened Sept. 19, police said, in a home in the 500 block of S. Clinton Street. Police and members of the Collinsville Fire Department treated the victim, who was not identified by police, at the scene before he was taken to a St. Louis area hospital. He is still in the hospital and is expected to survive, they said.
Subsequent interviews led police to believe that the man was shot during a domestic dispute, Det. Sgt. Mark Kuechle said in an email. On Wednesday, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office charged Ciara L. Moss, 34, with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Moss is currently being sought by police. Police asked anyone with information to call Collinsville police at 618-344-2131 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.