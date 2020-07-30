Collinsville police shoot teen who pointed gun at officers, state police say

COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville police shot a teen Wednesday night after he called 911 from a high school, then pointed a gun at responding officers, according to state police.

The teen, 17, was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening wound.

The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. at Collinsville High School, 2201 South Morrison Avenue, Illinois State Police said Thursday. The state agency investigates police shootings involving local police departments.

Collinsville police responded to the school after receiving a 911 call from a person in distress, according to state police. The caller hung up shortly after dialing 911.

Responding police found a person they identified as the caller on the school campus. They "made contact" with the person, who pulled a weapon and pointed it at the officers, state police said.

One officer then shot the person, state police said. The person was later identified as a 17-year-old.

State police declined to release more details about the shooting.

The results of the investigation will be sent to the St. Clair County State Attorney's Office for review, police said.

This is the second police shooting in the Metro East this week. Two East St. Louis police officers shot a man outside a nightclub early Tuesday.

