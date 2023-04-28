Isaiah Jenkins, 16, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is in custody at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center on a $5 million bond.

The teenager is accused of killing Vaeden J. Hawkes, who was gunned down about 7 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Seminary Street in Collinsville.

Hawkes was discovered on a sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene.