Collinsville woman charged with aggravated DUI after daughter, 8, dies in crash
MADISON COUNTY — A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death months after her daughter was killed in a multi-vehicle crash.

Laura Schmittling, 27, of Collinsville, was also charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with three counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm and one count of reckless homicide. 

On Nov. 10, 2020, Schmittling was driving south on Interstate 55 near the Livingston exit with her 8-year-old and 2-year-old daughters in the car when she left the road and hit a guard rail. The impact killed 8-year-old Kimberly Tillman and left the 2-year-old with "severe facial fractures," according to Madison County prosecutors.

The crash caused three other vehicles to collide, resulting in injuries to two other children: a 4-year-old and a 6-month-old.

A toxicology report showed Schmittling had methamphetamines, amphetamines and THC in her system, prosecutors said.

Schmittling is being held on $250,000 bail.

