Collinsville woman dies after crash in Granite City

A 68-year-old Collinsville woman died early Tuesday morning in Granite City when she was hit by car at the intersection of 20th and Iowa streets.

Police say officers and paramedics found Christine K. Clark severely injured and unresponsive at the scene of the accident around 6:20 a.m. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The Granite City Police Detective Division, the Madison County Coroner’s Office and the Metro East Crash Assistance Team are investigating the accident.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

“The Granite City Police Department wishes to send its condolences to the family of Ms. Clark for their loss in this tragic incident,” the department wrote in a statement.