Collinsville woman dies in head-on crash with semitractor-trailer
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A woman died Friday morning in a crash on Illinois 15, Illinois State Police said. 

The woman was identified as Tyra S. Boyd, 28, of Collinsville. 

Authorities say Boyd was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra west around 10:45  a.m. when she drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a semitractor-trailer.

The crash happened south of Pleasant Ridge Road. 

The St. Clair County coroner pronounced Boyd dead at the scene, according to state troopers, who are investigating the crash. The truck driver had minor injuries.

