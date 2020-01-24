Collinsville woman dies in head-on crash with semitractor-trailer

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A woman died Friday morning in a crash on Illinois 15, Illinois State Police said.

The woman was identified as Tyra S. Boyd, 28, of Collinsville.

Authorities say Boyd was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra west around 10:45 a.m. when she drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a semitractor-trailer.

The crash happened south of Pleasant Ridge Road.